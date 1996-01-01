Which of the following is a reason that your company might not want to increase its market share in a competitive market?
A
Increasing market share always guarantees higher profits regardless of costs.
B
Increasing market share may lead to lower overall profits if prices must be reduced to attract more customers.
C
Increasing market share has no impact on the company's costs or pricing strategies.
D
Increasing market share eliminates all competition from the market.
Step 1: Understand the concept of market share in a competitive market. Market share refers to the portion of total sales in the market that a company captures. Increasing market share means selling more relative to competitors.
Step 2: Recognize that in a perfectly competitive market, firms are price takers, meaning they cannot set prices above the market equilibrium without losing customers. To increase market share, a firm might need to lower its price.
Step 3: Analyze the relationship between price, quantity sold, and total profit. Even if quantity sold increases, lowering the price can reduce the profit margin per unit. Total profit is calculated as $\text{Profit} = (\text{Price} - \text{Cost}) \times \text{Quantity}$.
Step 4: Consider the cost structure. If costs remain constant or increase with higher output, and the price reduction is significant, the overall profit may decrease despite higher sales volume.
Step 5: Conclude that increasing market share does not always lead to higher profits because the necessary price reductions to attract more customers can reduce profit margins, potentially lowering overall profits.
