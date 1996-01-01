Which method of mass production increased the supply and reduced the cost of the automobile in competitive markets?
A
Handcrafted manufacturing
B
Just-in-time inventory
C
Batch processing
D
Assembly line production
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of mass production methods and their impact on supply and cost in competitive markets.
Recall that handcrafted manufacturing involves producing goods individually, which is typically slower and more costly, thus not increasing supply significantly.
Recognize that just-in-time inventory is a supply chain strategy focused on reducing inventory costs, but it does not directly refer to the production method itself.
Identify batch processing as producing goods in groups or batches, which improves efficiency but is less continuous than assembly line production.
Focus on assembly line production, which organizes the manufacturing process into sequential steps with specialized tasks, greatly increasing output and reducing costs by minimizing production time and labor per unit.
