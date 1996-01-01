Refer to Figure 14-4. If there are 100 identical firms in this competitive market, what is the value of q_2, the total market quantity supplied at the equilibrium price?
A
q_2 = 100 imes q^*
B
q_2 = 100
C
q_2 = q^* / 100
D
q_2 = q^*
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the equilibrium price from Figure 14-4 where the market supply and demand curves intersect.
Determine the quantity supplied by a single firm at the equilibrium price, denoted as $q^*$, by looking at the firm's individual supply curve or marginal cost curve at that price.
Recognize that in a perfectly competitive market with identical firms, each firm supplies the same quantity $q^*$ at the equilibrium price.
Calculate the total market quantity supplied, $q_2$, by multiplying the quantity supplied by one firm, $q^*$, by the total number of firms, which is 100. This can be expressed as:
$q_2 = 100 \times q^*$
Confirm that this total quantity supplied $q_2$ matches the equilibrium quantity on the market supply curve, ensuring consistency with the market equilibrium.
