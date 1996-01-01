Porter's Five Forces framework for analyzing competitive markets includes existing competitors, new competitors, and which three of the following?
A
Barriers to entry, economies of scale, and technological innovation
B
Bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, and threat of substitute products
C
Market share, product differentiation, and government regulation
D
Price elasticity, consumer preferences, and advertising intensity
1
Understand that Porter's Five Forces framework is a tool used to analyze the competitive forces within an industry that affect its profitability and attractiveness.
Recall that the five forces include: (1) the intensity of rivalry among existing competitors, (2) the threat of new entrants, (3) the bargaining power of suppliers, (4) the bargaining power of buyers, and (5) the threat of substitute products or services.
Identify that the problem already mentions two forces: existing competitors (rivalry) and new competitors (threat of new entrants).
Recognize that the three remaining forces to complete the framework are bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, and threat of substitute products.
Conclude that the correct set of three forces from the options given corresponds to bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, and threat of substitute products.
