On major bills, it is increasingly typical for the majority party's leaders to:
A
control the legislative agenda and limit amendments from the minority party
B
delegate decision-making to individual committee chairs
C
allow open debate and unlimited amendments from all members
D
rely solely on bipartisan consensus before moving forward
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of legislative processes in microeconomic terms, focusing on how majority parties influence decision-making to maximize their policy goals.
Step 2: Recognize that controlling the legislative agenda means the majority party's leaders decide which bills are considered and when, effectively shaping policy outcomes.
Step 3: Limiting amendments from the minority party helps the majority maintain control over the content of the bills, preventing changes that could dilute their objectives.
Step 4: Compare this with other options such as delegating decision-making to committee chairs, allowing open debate, or relying on bipartisan consensus, which represent different levels of control and influence.
Step 5: Conclude that the majority party's leaders typically prefer to control the legislative agenda and limit minority amendments to ensure their preferred policies pass efficiently.
