Achieving increased productivity to benefit the worker and the firm was the goal of which of the following?
A
Laissez-faire economics
B
Keynesian theory
C
Mercantilism
D
Scientific management
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: Scientific management is a theory developed to improve productivity by optimizing work processes and benefiting both workers and firms.
Review the other options: Laissez-faire economics emphasizes minimal government intervention, Keynesian theory focuses on aggregate demand management, and Mercantilism centers on trade and accumulation of wealth.
Identify the goal described: The problem states 'achieving increased productivity to benefit the worker and the firm,' which aligns with the principles of Scientific management.
Recall that Scientific management involves analyzing workflows, standardizing tasks, and incentivizing workers to increase efficiency.
Conclude that among the given options, Scientific management is the theory aimed specifically at increasing productivity for the benefit of both workers and firms.
