Which of the following is a non-renewable resource?
A
Wind energy
B
Coal
C
Solar energy
D
Timber from managed forests
Understand the definition of renewable and non-renewable resources: Renewable resources can be replenished naturally over a short period of time, while non-renewable resources exist in finite amounts and cannot be quickly replaced once used.
Analyze each option based on this definition: Wind energy is generated from wind, which is naturally replenished and thus renewable.
Solar energy comes from the sun, which is continuously available and renewable.
Timber from managed forests is renewable because forests can be replanted and regrown over time.
Coal is a fossil fuel formed over millions of years and cannot be replenished on a human timescale, making it a non-renewable resource.
