Which of the following statements is true about the US health care system?
A
All US citizens receive free health care provided by the government.
B
The US spends less per capita on health care than most other developed countries.
C
The US health care system is primarily funded through private insurance and government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid.
D
Health care in the US is universally provided and regulated by a single government agency.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the structure of the US health care system. It is important to recognize that the US system is a mix of private and public funding sources rather than a single government-provided system.
Step 2: Analyze the statement about free health care for all US citizens. Unlike some countries with universal health care, the US does not provide free health care to all citizens through the government.
Step 3: Consider health care spending. The US actually spends more per capita on health care than most other developed countries, so the statement about spending less is incorrect.
Step 4: Review the role of private insurance and government programs. The US health care system is primarily funded through a combination of private insurance (often employer-based) and government programs such as Medicare (for the elderly) and Medicaid (for low-income individuals).
Step 5: Evaluate the claim about universal provision and regulation by a single government agency. The US does not have a single government agency that universally provides and regulates health care; instead, it has a complex system with multiple payers and providers.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian