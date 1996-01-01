Which of the following statements about human populations in industrialized countries is incorrect?
A
Industrialized countries generally experience rapid population growth due to high fertility rates.
B
Life expectancy tends to be higher in industrialized countries.
C
Access to healthcare is usually more widespread in industrialized countries.
D
Industrialized countries typically have lower birth rates compared to developing countries.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which focuses on demographic characteristics of human populations in industrialized countries, such as fertility rates, life expectancy, healthcare access, and birth rates.
Step 2: Recall that industrialized countries usually have lower fertility rates and birth rates compared to developing countries, due to factors like family planning, education, and economic conditions.
Step 3: Recognize that life expectancy tends to be higher in industrialized countries because of better healthcare, nutrition, and living standards.
Step 4: Note that access to healthcare is generally more widespread in industrialized countries, contributing to better overall health outcomes.
Step 5: Identify the incorrect statement by comparing it to these known facts: the claim that industrialized countries experience rapid population growth due to high fertility rates contradicts the typical demographic pattern of low fertility and slower population growth in these countries.
