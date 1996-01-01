Which of the following consumer purchases is most likely influenced by environmental factors such as advertising, social trends, or peer pressure?
A
A shopper purchases a generic brand to save money.
B
A student buys the latest smartphone because all their friends have it.
C
An individual buys medicine prescribed by a doctor.
D
A consumer buys bread because they are hungry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of environmental factors in consumer behavior. These include influences such as advertising, social trends, and peer pressure that affect a consumer's decision beyond their personal needs or preferences.
Step 2: Analyze each option to identify which purchase is driven primarily by external social influences rather than internal needs or rational decision-making.
Step 3: For the option where a shopper purchases a generic brand to save money, recognize this is motivated by cost-saving, an internal economic consideration rather than environmental influence.
Step 4: For the option where an individual buys medicine prescribed by a doctor, note that this decision is based on medical necessity and professional advice, not social trends or advertising.
Step 5: For the option where a consumer buys bread because they are hungry, understand this is a basic physiological need driving the purchase, not environmental factors.
Step 6: For the option where a student buys the latest smartphone because all their friends have it, identify this as a clear example of peer pressure and social trends influencing the purchase decision.
