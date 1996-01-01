Which scenario best illustrates consumer shopping behavior based on the concept of task definition in relation to willingness to pay?
A
A consumer compares prices at several stores before purchasing a product to maximize their consumer surplus.
B
A consumer purchases a product solely because it is advertised as popular, regardless of its price.
C
A consumer buys a product impulsively without considering its price or their willingness to pay.
D
A consumer always chooses the most expensive product, assuming higher price means better quality.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'task definition' in consumer behavior, which refers to how consumers define the purpose or goal of their purchase, influencing their willingness to pay and decision-making process.
Step 2: Recognize that willingness to pay is the maximum amount a consumer is ready to spend for a product, which depends on how they perceive the value of the product in relation to their task or need.
Step 3: Analyze each scenario by considering whether the consumer's behavior reflects a deliberate evaluation of price and value to maximize their benefit (consumer surplus) based on their task definition.
Step 4: Identify that the scenario where a consumer compares prices at several stores before purchasing demonstrates an active task definition and willingness to pay, as the consumer seeks to maximize consumer surplus by finding the best deal.
Step 5: Contrast this with other scenarios where decisions are made impulsively, based on advertising, or price assumptions without considering the task or willingness to pay, which do not align with the concept of task definition in consumer shopping behavior.
