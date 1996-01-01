Which of the following statements is true regarding cultural factors that influence consumer behavior and their impact on consumer surplus?
A
Cultural factors can affect consumers' willingness to pay, thereby influencing the amount of consumer surplus in a market.
B
Cultural factors only influence producers and have no impact on consumer behavior.
C
Willingness to pay is always the same across different cultures.
D
Consumer surplus is determined solely by market price and is not affected by cultural factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of consumer surplus. Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay for a good or service and what they actually pay (the market price). It measures the benefit consumers receive from purchasing at a lower price than their maximum willingness to pay.
Step 2: Recognize that willingness to pay varies among consumers due to several factors, including cultural influences. Cultural factors shape preferences, values, and perceptions, which in turn affect how much a consumer values a product and is willing to pay for it.
Step 3: Analyze how changes in willingness to pay impact consumer surplus. If cultural factors increase a consumer's willingness to pay, the potential consumer surplus can increase, assuming the market price remains constant. Conversely, if cultural factors decrease willingness to pay, consumer surplus may decrease.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect statements: Cultural factors do influence consumer behavior, not just producers; willingness to pay is not uniform across cultures; and consumer surplus depends on both market price and willingness to pay, which cultural factors can affect.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is that cultural factors can affect consumers' willingness to pay, thereby influencing the amount of consumer surplus in a market.
