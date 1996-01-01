Which of the following statements best describes time utility?
A
Time utility refers to the value added to a product by making it available to consumers when they need or want it.
B
Time utility is the satisfaction a consumer receives from the physical features of a product.
C
Time utility is the usefulness of a product based on its ability to satisfy a consumer's taste preferences.
D
Time utility is created by transporting goods from one location to another.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'time utility' in microeconomics, which refers to the value added to a product by making it available at the right time when consumers want or need it.
Step 2: Recognize that time utility is different from other types of utility such as form utility (value added by changing the physical characteristics of a product) or place utility (value added by moving goods to a convenient location).
Step 3: Analyze each statement by comparing it to the definition of time utility: the correct statement should emphasize availability of the product at the right time.
Step 4: Identify that the statement 'Time utility refers to the value added to a product by making it available to consumers when they need or want it' directly matches the definition of time utility.
Step 5: Conclude that the other statements describe different types of utility or consumer satisfaction, and therefore do not best describe time utility.
