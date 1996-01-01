Which of the following is NOT a strategic goal of foreign direct investment (FDI)?
A
Acquisition of advanced technology
B
Securing natural resources
C
Access to new markets
D
Improving domestic unemployment rates
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). FDI occurs when a company or individual from one country makes an investment into business interests located in another country, typically to gain some strategic advantage.
Step 2: Identify common strategic goals of FDI. These usually include acquiring advanced technology, securing natural resources, and accessing new markets. These goals help firms expand their competitive advantage internationally.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Improving domestic unemployment rates.' While improving unemployment may be a desirable social outcome, it is generally not a direct strategic goal of FDI from the investing firm's perspective.
Step 4: Compare all options and recognize that the first three are direct strategic business objectives of FDI, whereas improving domestic unemployment rates is more of a macroeconomic policy goal rather than a firm-level strategic goal.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Improving domestic unemployment rates' is NOT a strategic goal of FDI, as it does not directly benefit the investing firm’s competitive position or resources.
