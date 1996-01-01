Which term refers to a company that is involved in more than one activity in the value chain?
A
Monopolistic
B
Perfectly competitive
C
Price taker
D
Vertically integrated
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the value chain, which includes all the activities a company undertakes to bring a product from conception to delivery and beyond.
Recognize that a company involved in more than one activity within this chain is managing multiple stages, such as production, distribution, or retail.
Recall that the term for a company operating across multiple stages of the value chain is 'vertically integrated.'
Differentiate this from other market structures or terms: 'Monopolistic' refers to a market with differentiated products, 'Perfectly competitive' describes many firms with identical products, and 'Price taker' is a firm that accepts market prices without influence.
Conclude that the correct term for a company involved in multiple value chain activities is 'vertically integrated.'
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian