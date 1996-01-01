Business norms and approaches are an indicator of market potential associated with which context?
A
Marginal cost
B
Consumer willingness to pay
C
Price elasticity of supply
D
Producer surplus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Business norms and approaches' refer to the typical behaviors, practices, and strategies businesses use in a market context.
Step 2: Recognize that 'market potential' relates to the overall capacity or opportunity for sales in a market, which depends on consumer demand and willingness to engage with products or services.
Step 3: Analyze each option in relation to market potential: Marginal cost relates to production costs, price elasticity of supply relates to how quantity supplied changes with price, and producer surplus relates to the difference between what producers are paid and their costs.
Step 4: Identify that 'consumer willingness to pay' directly reflects the demand side of the market and indicates how much consumers value a product, which is a key indicator of market potential.
Step 5: Conclude that business norms and approaches are best linked to 'consumer willingness to pay' because they adapt to consumer preferences and demand to capture market potential.
