Which of the following generally represents the last channel member in a distribution channel?
A
Retailer
B
Wholesaler
C
Agent
D
Producer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a distribution channel, which is the path through which goods and services travel from the producer to the final consumer.
Identify the roles of each channel member: Producer creates the product, Agent facilitates sales without taking ownership, Wholesaler buys in bulk and sells to retailers, and Retailer sells directly to the final consumer.
Recognize that the last channel member is the one who sells the product directly to the end consumer.
Since the Retailer sells directly to the final consumer, it generally represents the last channel member in the distribution channel.
Therefore, among the options given, the Retailer is the correct answer as the last channel member.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian