When a firm embodies conscious marketing, it is evident that:
A
the firm ignores ethical considerations in its marketing strategies
B
the firm considers the impact of its actions on all stakeholders, including society and the environment
C
the firm focuses solely on maximizing short-term profits
D
the firm relies exclusively on traditional advertising methods
Understand the concept of conscious marketing: it refers to a business approach where the firm integrates ethical considerations and social responsibility into its marketing strategies.
Recognize that conscious marketing goes beyond just profit maximization; it involves considering the effects of marketing decisions on all stakeholders, including customers, employees, society, and the environment.
Identify that ignoring ethical considerations or focusing solely on short-term profits contradicts the principles of conscious marketing.
Note that relying exclusively on traditional advertising methods is unrelated to the ethical and stakeholder-focused nature of conscious marketing.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that a firm practicing conscious marketing considers the impact of its actions on all stakeholders, including society and the environment.
