Which type of business strategy is most closely associated with a company that implements tight cost controls?
A
Market penetration strategy
B
Low-cost leadership strategy
C
Focus strategy
D
Differentiation strategy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business strategies in microeconomics, which are approaches companies use to gain competitive advantage in the market.
Recognize that a company implementing tight cost controls aims to minimize expenses to offer products or services at lower prices than competitors.
Recall that the Low-cost leadership strategy focuses on becoming the lowest-cost producer in the industry, often through efficient operations and cost control.
Compare this with other strategies: Market penetration focuses on increasing market share, Focus strategy targets a specific market segment, and Differentiation strategy emphasizes unique product features rather than cost.
Conclude that the strategy most closely associated with tight cost controls is the Low-cost leadership strategy because it directly involves minimizing costs to compete on price.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian