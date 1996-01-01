Which of the following is NOT a requirement or characteristic of a market?
A
Exchange of goods or services
B
A system of rules or norms governing transactions
C
Presence of buyers and sellers
D
A physical location where transactions occur
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a market in microeconomics. A market is any arrangement or mechanism through which buyers and sellers interact to exchange goods or services.
Step 2: Identify the key characteristics of a market, which typically include: the exchange of goods or services, the presence of buyers and sellers, and a system of rules or norms that govern transactions to ensure orderly exchanges.
Step 3: Recognize that a market does NOT necessarily require a physical location. Markets can be physical (like a farmers' market) or virtual (like online marketplaces), so the physical location is not a defining requirement.
Step 4: Compare each option given in the problem to these characteristics. The options 'Exchange of goods or services,' 'A system of rules or norms governing transactions,' and 'Presence of buyers and sellers' are all essential features of a market.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'A physical location where transactions occur' is NOT a necessary requirement or characteristic of a market, making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian