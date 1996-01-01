Which of the following lists economic systems in order from least to most flexible?
A
Market economy, mixed economy, command economy
B
Command economy, market economy, mixed economy
C
Mixed economy, command economy, market economy
D
Command economy, mixed economy, market economy
Step 1: Understand the concept of economic systems and their flexibility. Flexibility here refers to how easily an economy can adapt to changes, such as consumer preferences, technology, or resource availability.
Step 2: Define the three economic systems: A command economy is centrally planned with little room for individual decision-making; a mixed economy combines elements of both market and command systems; a market economy relies mostly on supply and demand with minimal government intervention.
Step 3: Analyze the flexibility of each system: Command economies are least flexible because decisions are made by the government, limiting responsiveness; mixed economies have moderate flexibility due to a balance of government control and market forces; market economies are most flexible as they allow prices and production to adjust freely.
Step 4: Arrange the economic systems from least to most flexible based on the analysis: Command economy (least flexible), mixed economy (moderately flexible), market economy (most flexible).
Step 5: Confirm that the correct order matches the given answer: Command economy, mixed economy, market economy.
