Which of the following is a major issue that has arisen as a result of increased productivity in modern economies?
A
Reduced access to education
B
Decreased consumer demand
C
Rising unemployment due to automation
D
Lower levels of technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of productivity: Productivity refers to the amount of output produced per unit of input, such as labor or capital, in an economy.
Recognize that increased productivity often results from technological advancements and automation, which allow more goods and services to be produced with the same or fewer inputs.
Analyze the potential consequences of increased productivity: While it can lead to economic growth and higher standards of living, it may also cause structural changes in the labor market.
Identify that one major issue linked to increased productivity is 'rising unemployment due to automation,' where machines and software replace human labor in certain tasks, leading to job displacement.
Compare this issue with other options: reduced access to education and decreased consumer demand are not direct consequences of increased productivity, and technological innovation typically increases rather than decreases.
