Which of the following is NOT a significant barrier to exporting for small and medium-sized firms?
A
Lack of knowledge about foreign markets
B
Strict government regulations in foreign countries
C
Excess domestic demand for their products
D
High transportation costs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what constitutes a barrier to exporting. Barriers to exporting are factors that make it difficult or costly for firms to sell their products in foreign markets.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it is a barrier to exporting. For example, 'Lack of knowledge about foreign markets' is a barrier because it limits a firm's ability to enter and compete in those markets.
Step 3: Consider 'Strict government regulations in foreign countries' as a barrier since such regulations can restrict or complicate the export process.
Step 4: Evaluate 'High transportation costs' as a barrier because they increase the cost of getting products to foreign buyers, reducing competitiveness.
Step 5: Reflect on 'Excess domestic demand for their products' and recognize that this is not a barrier to exporting. Instead, it indicates strong local demand, which does not hinder a firm's ability to export.
