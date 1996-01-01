Which scenario best demonstrates foreign direct investment?
A
An Italian firm purchases stocks of a U.K. company.
B
A Canadian retailer imports electronics from Japan to sell in its stores.
C
A German company exports machinery to Brazil.
D
A U.S. car manufacturer builds and operates a factory in Mexico.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). FDI occurs when a company or individual from one country makes a physical investment into building a factory or acquiring a lasting interest in a business in another country, typically involving control or significant influence over the foreign business operations.
Step 2: Analyze each scenario to see if it involves a physical investment or control over operations in a foreign country. For example, purchasing stocks is a financial investment but does not imply control or direct management.
Step 3: Identify that importing goods or exporting products involves trade activities, not direct investment in foreign production or operations.
Step 4: Recognize that building and operating a factory in another country involves establishing a physical presence and control over production, which fits the definition of FDI.
Step 5: Conclude that the scenario where a U.S. car manufacturer builds and operates a factory in Mexico best demonstrates foreign direct investment because it involves direct control and investment in foreign production facilities.
