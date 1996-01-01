Which of the following was one result of the COVID-19 pandemic on international business?
A
Exporting and importing became unaffected by government policies.
B
Global supply chains experienced significant disruptions.
C
Tariffs between countries were eliminated.
D
International trade volumes increased rapidly.
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which asks about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international business, specifically focusing on trade and supply chains.
Step 2: Recall that international business involves the exchange of goods and services across countries, which depends heavily on global supply chains and government policies such as tariffs and trade regulations.
Step 3: Analyze the options by considering the real-world effects of the pandemic: many countries imposed restrictions, lockdowns, and border controls, which affected the movement of goods and labor.
Step 4: Recognize that global supply chains were disrupted due to factory shutdowns, transportation delays, and changes in demand, leading to significant challenges in exporting and importing.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that the pandemic caused significant disruptions in global supply chains, rather than eliminating tariffs, increasing trade volumes rapidly, or leaving trade unaffected by government policies.
