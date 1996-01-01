Which of the following best describes the 'Market Revolution' in the context of early 19th-century United States history?
A
The overthrow of the monarchy and establishment of a democratic government in the United States.
B
The creation of the Federal Reserve System to regulate the money supply.
C
The abolition of slavery and the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement.
D
A period marked by rapid expansion of markets, increased transportation networks, and the shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture.
Recognize that the 'Market Revolution' refers to a significant economic transformation in early 19th-century United States history.
Understand that this period involved rapid expansion of markets, meaning more goods and services were bought and sold over larger geographic areas.
Identify the role of increased transportation networks, such as canals, roads, and railroads, which facilitated the movement of goods and people, thereby connecting regional markets.
Note the shift from subsistence agriculture, where farmers produced mainly for their own use, to commercial agriculture, where farmers produced crops for sale in broader markets.
Conclude that the Market Revolution is best described as a period marked by these economic changes rather than political events like the overthrow of monarchy, creation of the Federal Reserve, or abolition of slavery.
