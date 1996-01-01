Which of the following statements best describes the estimated economic loss of all motor vehicle crashes in 2012?
The estimated economic loss was $26,000.
There was no economic loss from motor vehicle crashes in 2012.
The estimated economic loss was significantly higher than $26,000.
The estimated economic loss was less than $26,000.
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which is about estimating the economic loss from motor vehicle crashes in a specific year (2012). Economic loss here refers to the total cost to society, including medical costs, lost productivity, property damage, and other related expenses.
Step 2: Recognize that the problem is asking to compare the estimated economic loss to a given figure ($26,000). Since $26,000 is a very small number for total economic loss from all crashes in a year, consider the scale of such losses typically reported in economic studies.
Step 3: Recall that economic losses from motor vehicle crashes are usually measured in billions of dollars, not just thousands, because they aggregate costs from millions of crashes, injuries, and fatalities.
Step 4: Use this understanding to evaluate the statements: the loss cannot be as low as $26,000 or less, nor can it be zero, so the only reasonable conclusion is that the economic loss was significantly higher than $26,000.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the statement indicating the economic loss was significantly higher than $26,000, reflecting the large-scale impact of motor vehicle crashes on the economy.
