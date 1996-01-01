Which type of economic system is primarily used in the United States?
A
Market economy
B
Mixed economy with a strong emphasis on central planning
C
Command economy
D
Traditional economy
Understand the definition of each economic system: A market economy is one where economic decisions and pricing are guided by the interactions of citizens and businesses with minimal government intervention.
Recognize that a command economy is characterized by central planning where the government controls production and distribution decisions.
Identify that a traditional economy relies on customs, history, and time-honored beliefs to make economic decisions, often seen in rural or less developed areas.
Know that a mixed economy combines elements of market and command economies, with varying degrees of government intervention.
Recall that the United States primarily operates under a market economy, where private individuals and businesses make most economic decisions, although it has some government regulations, making it a mixed economy with a strong market orientation.
