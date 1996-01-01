Analyze the other options: - $\text{ATC} = \text{MC}$ is not generally true at profit maximization; MC intersects ATC at its minimum point but this is not the profit-maximizing condition. - $\text{MR} = \text{AR}$ is true for perfectly competitive firms but does not define profit maximization. - $\text{TR} = \text{TC}$ means zero economic profit, which is not necessarily the profit-maximizing point.