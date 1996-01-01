Multiple Choice
A short run cost function assumes that:
A company currently has total costs of $4,096 when producing 128 units. If total fixed costs equal $1,024, what is average variable cost?
Rose incurs $7,200 per month in fixed costs operating her floral shop. She pays her employees $9 per hour and had three assistants working 120 hours this month. Her other variable costs were $800 this month. What are Rose's total variable costs and total costs this month?