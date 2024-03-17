10. The Costs of Production
Rose incurs $7,200 per month in fixed costs operating her floral shop. She pays her employees $9 per hour and had three assistants working 120 hours this month. Her other variable costs were $800 this month. What are Rose's total variable costs and total costs this month?
A
Total variable costs are $800; total costs are $8,000
B
Total variable costs are $800; total costs are $11,240
C
Total variable costs are $3,240; total costs are $11,240
D
Total variable costs are $4,040; total costs are $11,240
