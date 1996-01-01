Sweetie Nick has dreamt of owning a candy store his whole life. Unfortunately, after a few wrong turns, Sweetie Nick finds himself stuck in a job he hates, earning a nice salary of $100,000, but he is completely dead inside. One day, Sweetie Nick is fed up and decides to quit his job and open a candy store. He takes his $300,000 savings, which were earning 5% interest, and buys a property downtown. In his first year, Sweetie Nick sells $220,000 worth of candy that he purchased for $80,000. He also paid utilities of $2,000 and hired a cashier that earned $16,000 throughout the year. What is Sweetie Nick's accounting profit and economic profit?