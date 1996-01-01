Sweetie Nick has dreamt of owning a candy store his whole life. Unfortunately, after a few wrong turns, Sweetie Nick finds himself stuck in a job he hates, earning a nice salary of $100,000, but he is completely dead inside. One day, Sweetie Nick is fed up and decides to quit his job and open a candy store. He takes his $300,000 savings, which were earning 5% interest, and buys a property downtown. In his first year, Sweetie Nick sells $220,000 worth of candy that he purchased for $80,000. He also paid utilities of $2,000 and hired a cashier that earned $16,000 throughout the year. What is Sweetie Nick's accounting profit and economic profit?
10. The Costs of Production
Revenue, Cost, and Profit
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how total cost is calculated in microeconomics?
A
Total cost equals fixed cost plus variable cost.
B
Total cost equals total revenue minus profit.
C
Total cost equals price multiplied by quantity.
D
Total cost equals marginal cost times quantity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of total cost in microeconomics: total cost (TC) is the sum of fixed costs (FC) and variable costs (VC). Fixed costs are expenses that do not change with the level of output, while variable costs vary with production.
Recall the formula for total cost: $\text{TC} = \text{FC} + \text{VC}$, which means total cost is calculated by adding fixed costs and variable costs together.
Evaluate the other options by their definitions: total revenue minus profit gives total cost, but this is a rearrangement of the profit equation rather than a direct calculation of total cost; price multiplied by quantity gives total revenue, not total cost; marginal cost times quantity does not equal total cost because marginal cost is the cost of producing one additional unit, not the average cost per unit.
Confirm that the best description of total cost calculation is the sum of fixed and variable costs, as this directly reflects the total expenses incurred in production.
Summarize that in microeconomics, total cost is most accurately and commonly calculated as $\text{TC} = \text{FC} + \text{VC}$.
Multiple Choice
3
1
Multiple Choice
A company currently has total costs of $4,096 when producing 128 units. If total fixed costs equal $1,024, what is average variable cost?
5
1
Multiple Choice
Rose incurs $7,200 per month in fixed costs operating her floral shop. She pays her employees $9 per hour and had three assistants working 120 hours this month. Her other variable costs were $800 this month. What are Rose's total variable costs and total costs this month?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions is true when a firm is maximizing its profits?
Multiple Choice
If a firm produces 5 units and sells each for $39.00, what is the firm's total revenue?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following actions will ordinarily improve a firm's profit margin and return on investment (ROI)?
Revenue, Cost, and Profit practice set
