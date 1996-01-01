How did the construction of the transcontinental railroad most significantly affect U.S. commerce in the late 19th century?
A
It led to a decrease in agricultural production due to land loss.
B
It greatly reduced transportation costs and time, facilitating national markets for goods.
C
It caused a decline in industrial output by increasing competition from Europe.
D
It restricted the movement of goods between eastern and western states.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key economic impact of the transcontinental railroad on U.S. commerce during the late 19th century, focusing on how transportation infrastructure affects markets.
Understand that transportation costs and time are critical factors in determining the efficiency of moving goods across regions, which in turn influences market integration.
Recognize that the transcontinental railroad connected the eastern and western parts of the United States, enabling faster and cheaper movement of goods over long distances.
Analyze how reduced transportation costs and time expand market reach, allowing producers to sell goods nationally rather than just locally, thus facilitating the growth of national markets.
Conclude that the most significant effect was the facilitation of national markets through reduced transportation costs and time, rather than negative impacts like decreased agricultural production or restricted movement of goods.
