Which of the following aspects most directly affect a consumer's decision to take action when dissatisfied with a purchase?
A
The brand reputation, the seller's advertising budget, the consumer's income, and the time of day of the purchase
B
The seller's profit margin, the consumer's education level, the number of competitors in the market, and the weather conditions
C
The government tax rate, the consumer's age, the seller's cost structure, and the global economic climate
D
The monetary value of the purchase, the consumer's willingness to pay, the availability of substitutes, and the perceived fairness of the transaction
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of consumer dissatisfaction and decision-making. When a consumer is dissatisfied with a purchase, their decision to take action (such as returning the product, complaining, or switching brands) depends on factors that directly influence their perceived costs and benefits of acting.
Step 2: Identify the relevant economic concepts. Key concepts include the monetary value of the purchase (how much the consumer spent), the consumer's willingness to pay (how much they value the product), the availability of substitutes (alternative options they can switch to), and the perceived fairness of the transaction (whether they feel treated justly). These factors affect the consumer's incentives and likelihood to respond.
Step 3: Analyze why other options are less directly related. Factors like brand reputation, advertising budget, income, or weather conditions may influence purchasing behavior initially but do not directly affect the decision to take action after dissatisfaction arises.
Step 4: Recognize that the decision to act is a cost-benefit analysis. The consumer weighs the cost of taking action (time, effort, potential loss) against the benefits (refund, better product, satisfaction). Monetary value, willingness to pay, substitutes, and fairness perceptions are central to this calculation.
Step 5: Conclude that the most direct influences on a dissatisfied consumer's decision to act are those that affect this cost-benefit analysis, which are the monetary value of the purchase, willingness to pay, availability of substitutes, and perceived fairness of the transaction.
