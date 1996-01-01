Which of the following is NOT a characteristic of a monopoly?
A
There are many sellers in the market.
B
The firm is a price maker.
C
The product has no close substitutes.
D
There are barriers to entry.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a monopoly: A monopoly is a market structure where a single firm is the sole seller of a product with no close substitutes.
Identify key characteristics of a monopoly: (1) The firm is a price maker, meaning it can set the price rather than taking it from the market; (2) There are high barriers to entry that prevent other firms from entering the market; (3) The product offered has no close substitutes, giving the firm market power.
Analyze the option 'There are many sellers in the market': This contradicts the definition of a monopoly because a monopoly has only one seller, not many.
Compare each option against the monopoly characteristics to determine which one does not fit: The presence of many sellers is inconsistent with a monopoly.
Conclude that the statement 'There are many sellers in the market' is NOT a characteristic of a monopoly.
