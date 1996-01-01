Which of the following pairs of terms are synonymous in a pure monopoly?
A
Price and Marginal Cost
B
Firm and Industry
C
Demand and Supply
D
Average Cost and Marginal Revenue
Step 1: Understand the context of a pure monopoly. In a pure monopoly, there is only one firm that constitutes the entire industry, meaning the firm and the industry are effectively the same entity.
Step 2: Analyze the term 'Price and Marginal Cost'. In a monopoly, price is typically greater than marginal cost due to market power, so these terms are not synonymous.
Step 3: Consider 'Demand and Supply'. In a monopoly, the firm faces the market demand curve, but there is no separate supply curve as in perfect competition, so these terms are not synonymous.
Step 4: Examine 'Average Cost and Marginal Revenue'. These are distinct concepts: average cost relates to the cost per unit, while marginal revenue is the additional revenue from selling one more unit, so they are not synonymous.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Firm and Industry' are synonymous in a pure monopoly because the single firm represents the entire industry.
