Which of the following is NOT typically considered an attribute of money in economics?
A
Divisibility
B
Portability
C
Inflation
D
Durability
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the typical attributes of money in economics. Money is generally characterized by certain key properties that make it effective as a medium of exchange.
Step 2: Recall the common attributes of money, which include: Divisibility (money can be divided into smaller units), Portability (money can be easily carried), Durability (money lasts over time without deteriorating), and Acceptability (widely accepted as a means of payment).
Step 3: Analyze the options given: Divisibility, Portability, Durability, and Inflation. Notice that Inflation is not a property of money itself but rather an economic phenomenon related to the value of money over time.
Step 4: Conclude that Inflation is not an attribute of money but a macroeconomic concept describing the general increase in prices and decrease in purchasing power.
Step 5: Therefore, identify Inflation as the correct answer to the question asking which is NOT typically considered an attribute of money.
