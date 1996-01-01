Restricting imports can help domestic industries grow and protect jobs.
C
Tariffs and quotas have no impact on domestic markets.
D
Free trade always benefits all countries equally.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of protectionism in international trade. Protectionists advocate for government intervention to shield domestic industries from foreign competition.
Step 2: Recognize that protectionist policies often include tools like tariffs (taxes on imports) and quotas (limits on the quantity of imports) to restrict foreign goods.
Step 3: Analyze the belief that restricting imports can help domestic industries grow by reducing competition from abroad, which may also protect domestic jobs.
Step 4: Contrast this with the opposing views, such as free trade proponents who argue that trade barriers are unnecessary and that free trade benefits all countries.
Step 5: Conclude that the protectionist stance supports government intervention through import restrictions to support domestic economic interests, which aligns with the statement: 'Restricting imports can help domestic industries grow and protect jobs.'
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian