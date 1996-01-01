Which of the following is an example of derived demand in economics?
A
The demand for concert tickets due to a popular band performing
B
The demand for ice cream during summer months
C
The demand for steel resulting from the demand for automobiles
D
The demand for smartphones because of technological innovation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of derived demand: Derived demand occurs when the demand for one good or service happens because of the demand for another related good or service. In other words, the demand for an input or factor depends on the demand for the final product it helps produce.
Analyze each option to identify if the demand is direct or derived:
Option 1: Demand for concert tickets is a direct demand for the service of attending a concert, not derived from another product.
Option 2: Demand for ice cream during summer is a direct demand influenced by seasonal preferences, not derived from another product.
Option 3: Demand for steel resulting from the demand for automobiles is a classic example of derived demand because steel is an input used to produce automobiles, so its demand depends on the demand for cars.
