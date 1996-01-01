How would a two percent rise in interest rates most likely affect the market for new housing?
A
It would increase the supply of new housing.
B
It would decrease the demand for new housing.
C
It would have no effect on the demand for new housing.
D
It would increase the demand for new housing.
1
Understand the relationship between interest rates and the housing market: Interest rates affect the cost of borrowing money, which is crucial for purchasing new homes, especially when buyers use mortgages.
Analyze how a rise in interest rates impacts buyers: When interest rates increase, the cost of financing a home (monthly mortgage payments) becomes more expensive, which tends to reduce the willingness and ability of buyers to demand new housing.
Consider the demand curve for new housing: A higher interest rate shifts the demand curve to the left, indicating a decrease in demand because fewer buyers can afford or are willing to buy at the previous prices.
Evaluate the supply side: Interest rates primarily affect demand rather than supply in the short run, so the supply of new housing is unlikely to increase as a direct result of higher interest rates.
Conclude that a two percent rise in interest rates most likely decreases the demand for new housing, as higher borrowing costs discourage potential buyers.
