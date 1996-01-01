Which type of business is most likely to profit from hosting the Super Bowl in its area?
A
Local manufacturing plants
B
Bookstores
C
Hotels and restaurants
D
Agricultural supply stores
Step 1: Understand the nature of the Super Bowl event. It is a large-scale, high-attendance event that attracts many visitors to the host area, increasing demand for services related to accommodation, food, and entertainment.
Step 2: Identify which types of businesses benefit directly from increased visitor traffic. Hotels and restaurants typically see higher demand because visitors need places to stay and eat during the event.
Step 3: Consider the impact on other businesses. Local manufacturing plants and agricultural supply stores are less likely to experience immediate demand changes because their products are not directly related to event-driven consumer needs.
Step 4: Analyze bookstores' potential benefit. While bookstores might see some increase in sales, their products are not essential for visitors attending the event, so the impact is limited compared to hospitality services.
Step 5: Conclude that businesses providing accommodation and food services (hotels and restaurants) are most likely to profit from hosting the Super Bowl due to the surge in visitors requiring these services.
