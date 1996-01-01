Which of the following best describes a major change in networks of exchange during the period 1200 to 1450?
A
The Silk Road was abandoned due to the rise of maritime trade routes.
B
The Indian Ocean trade network became less important due to decreased demand for spices.
C
European trade networks declined as a result of isolationist policies.
D
The expansion of trans-Saharan trade routes facilitated increased exchange of gold and salt between West Africa and North Africa.
Step 1: Understand the historical context of trade networks between 1200 and 1450, focusing on major regions such as Eurasia, Africa, and Europe.
Step 2: Identify the key trade routes during this period, including the Silk Road, Indian Ocean trade network, European trade networks, and trans-Saharan trade routes.
Step 3: Analyze the changes in these networks, noting that the Silk Road remained active but faced challenges, Indian Ocean trade grew due to demand for spices, and European trade was not in decline due to isolationism during this period.
Step 4: Recognize that the trans-Saharan trade routes expanded significantly, facilitating the exchange of valuable commodities like gold and salt between West Africa and North Africa.
Step 5: Conclude that the major change in networks of exchange during 1200 to 1450 was the expansion of trans-Saharan trade routes, which increased economic and cultural interactions across the Sahara Desert.
