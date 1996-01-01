Which of the following is a characteristic of American agriculture?
A
Small average farm size compared to global standards
B
Minimal use of technology
C
High degree of mechanization
D
Predominance of subsistence farming
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of American agriculture by considering its scale, technology use, and farming practices compared to global standards.
Step 2: Analyze the option 'Small average farm size compared to global standards' by recalling that American farms tend to be larger than many other countries, so this is unlikely to be correct.
Step 3: Evaluate 'Minimal use of technology' by recognizing that American agriculture is known for advanced technology and mechanization, so this option contradicts common knowledge.
Step 4: Consider 'High degree of mechanization' by understanding that American farms extensively use machinery and technology to increase productivity, making this a strong candidate for the correct characteristic.
Step 5: Review 'Predominance of subsistence farming' by noting that American agriculture is largely commercial and market-oriented rather than subsistence-based, so this option is not characteristic.
