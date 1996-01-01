An international firm considering foreign expansion should take into account that:
A
differences in legal and regulatory environments may affect business operations
B
transportation costs are negligible in global trade
C
exchange rates remain constant over time
D
all countries have identical consumer preferences and market structures
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of international business expansion, which involves operating in different countries with varying economic, legal, and cultural environments.
Step 2: Recognize that differences in legal and regulatory environments can impact how a firm operates abroad, including compliance costs, restrictions, and business practices.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options: transportation costs are generally not negligible in global trade, exchange rates fluctuate over time, and consumer preferences and market structures differ across countries.
Step 4: Conclude that the most important factor for an international firm to consider is the variation in legal and regulatory environments, as these directly affect business operations.
Step 5: Summarize that understanding these differences helps firms adapt strategies, manage risks, and comply with local laws, which is crucial for successful foreign expansion.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian