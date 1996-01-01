The significant increase in consumer demand following World War II marked the beginning of the:
A
postwar economic boom
B
stagflation era
C
mercantilist period
D
Great Depression
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the problem, which focuses on the period following World War II and its impact on consumer demand and the economy.
Step 2: Recall that the postwar period saw a significant rise in consumer spending due to factors like increased income, pent-up demand, and government policies supporting economic growth.
Step 3: Recognize that this surge in consumer demand led to a sustained period of economic expansion, often referred to as the 'postwar economic boom.'
Step 4: Differentiate this period from other economic eras mentioned, such as the 'stagflation era' (1970s), the 'mercantilist period' (pre-19th century), and the 'Great Depression' (1930s), which have distinct characteristics and timelines.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct term describing the significant increase in consumer demand after World War II is the 'postwar economic boom.'
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian