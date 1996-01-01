The price-support strategy exacerbated which of the following problems related to externalities?
A
Efficient allocation of resources
B
Overproduction leading to increased negative externalities
C
Reduction in government intervention
D
Underproduction resulting in positive externalities
1
Understand the concept of externalities: Externalities occur when a market activity affects third parties not directly involved in the transaction, leading to either positive or negative side effects.
Recognize what a price-support strategy is: It is a government policy that sets a minimum price for a good, often above the equilibrium price, to support producers' incomes.
Analyze the effect of price supports on production: Since the price is artificially kept high, producers are incentivized to produce more than the socially optimal quantity.
Connect overproduction to negative externalities: Overproduction means more of the good is produced and consumed than is efficient, which can increase negative externalities (e.g., pollution) associated with that good.
Conclude that the price-support strategy exacerbates the problem of overproduction leading to increased negative externalities, thus causing inefficient allocation of resources.
