Which of the following could give rise to a negative externality?
A
A student studying quietly in the library
B
A company providing free vaccinations to the public
C
A factory emitting pollution into the air
D
A homeowner planting flowers in their front yard
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a negative externality. A negative externality occurs when an economic activity imposes a cost on third parties who are not involved in the activity, without compensation.
Step 2: Analyze each option to see if it imposes an unintended cost on others. For example, a student studying quietly in the library generally does not harm others, so it is unlikely to create a negative externality.
Step 3: Consider the company providing free vaccinations. This activity typically benefits others by improving public health, so it is more likely to create a positive externality rather than a negative one.
Step 4: Examine the factory emitting pollution. Pollution is a classic example of a negative externality because it imposes health and environmental costs on people who are not part of the factory's production process.
Step 5: Look at the homeowner planting flowers. This activity usually has positive or neutral effects on neighbors and the community, so it does not create a negative externality.
