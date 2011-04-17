Which of the following is an example of a negative externality?
A
Air pollution from a factory affecting nearby residents
B
A homeowner planting trees that provide shade to neighbors
C
A neighbor playing music that everyone enjoys
D
A company providing free vaccinations to its employees
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an externality: An externality occurs when a third party is affected by the actions of others, without this effect being reflected in market prices.
Differentiate between positive and negative externalities: A positive externality benefits third parties, while a negative externality imposes costs on them.
Analyze each option to identify whether it imposes a cost or provides a benefit to others outside the decision-maker:
- Air pollution from a factory imposes health and environmental costs on nearby residents, which is a negative externality.
- Planting trees that provide shade benefits neighbors, which is a positive externality; playing enjoyable music benefits others (positive); providing free vaccinations benefits employees and potentially others (positive).
Watch next
Master Negative Externality and Positive Externality with a bite sized video explanation from Brian