How did the development of railroads most significantly transform the American economy in the 19th century?
A
By enabling faster and cheaper transportation of goods across long distances
B
By causing a decline in urbanization
C
By eliminating the need for agricultural production
D
By reducing the demand for manufactured goods
1
Step 1: Understand the role of transportation in economic development. Transportation infrastructure, like railroads, affects how goods and resources move across regions, impacting production, trade, and market access.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of railroads on transportation costs and speed. Railroads allowed goods to be transported faster and at lower costs compared to previous methods such as horse-drawn wagons or riverboats.
Step 3: Consider how reduced transportation costs influence the economy. Lower costs and faster delivery expand markets, enable regional specialization, and increase the volume of trade, which stimulates economic growth.
Step 4: Evaluate the effects on urbanization and agriculture. Railroads typically encouraged urban growth by connecting cities and rural areas, and they supported agricultural production by providing farmers access to distant markets, rather than causing decline or elimination.
Step 5: Conclude that the most significant transformation was the enabling of faster and cheaper transportation of goods across long distances, which integrated the national economy and boosted industrial and agricultural sectors.
