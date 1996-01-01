Which of the following is an advantage enjoyed by a large interest group such as the AARP?
A
Limited ability to communicate with members
B
Greater ability to mobilize resources and influence public policy
C
Reduced access to policymakers due to large membership
D
Lower bargaining power compared to smaller groups
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of interest groups: Interest groups aim to influence public policy by representing the interests of their members.
Recognize that larger interest groups, like the AARP, have more members, which typically means they have more resources such as funding, volunteers, and information.
Analyze how these resources can be used: More resources allow a group to organize campaigns, lobby policymakers, and mobilize public opinion more effectively.
Consider the communication aspect: While large groups might face challenges in direct communication with every member, their size often enhances their visibility and influence.
Conclude that the main advantage of a large interest group is its greater ability to mobilize resources and influence public policy, compared to smaller groups that may have less reach and fewer resources.
Watch next
Master Hello! with a bite sized video explanation from Brian