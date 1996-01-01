The costs of producing, distributing, and promoting the product will all influence the product's:
A
consumer surplus
B
supply curve
C
demand curve
D
willingness to pay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: Consumer surplus is the difference between what consumers are willing to pay and what they actually pay; the demand curve represents consumers' willingness to pay at different prices; the supply curve represents the relationship between the price of a good and the quantity producers are willing to supply, which is influenced by production costs.
Recognize that costs of producing, distributing, and promoting a product affect the producers' decisions and expenses, which in turn influence how much they are willing to supply at various prices.
Recall that the supply curve shifts when production costs change because higher costs typically reduce the quantity supplied at each price, and lower costs increase it.
Note that consumer surplus and the demand curve are related to consumers' preferences and willingness to pay, which are not directly affected by producers' costs.
Conclude that since costs impact producers' behavior and willingness to supply, they influence the supply curve rather than consumer surplus, demand curve, or willingness to pay.
Watch next
Master Consumer Surplus in a Small Setting with a bite sized video explanation from Brian